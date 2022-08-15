Nebraska volleyball team ranked #1 in preseason coaches' poll

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked #1 in the AVCA preseason poll that was released on Monday afternoon.
Behind the Huskers is Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville & Minnesota to round out the Top 5. Pitt is 6th, followed by Ohio State, Washington, Georgia Tech & BYU.
This year's Final Four will be held in Omaha December 15 & 17.
NU will host a Fan Day at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Devaney Center and then play its annual Red-White scrimmage that night starting at 6 p.m.
1
|Nebraska (24)
|1538
|0-0
|NR
|2
|Texas (27)
|1528
|0-0
|NR
|3
|Wisconsin (12)
|1439
|0-0
|NR
|4
|Louisville (1)
|1317
|0-0
|NR
|5
|Minnesota
|1251
|0-0
|NR
|6
|Pittsburgh
|1222
|0-0
|NR
|7
|Ohio State
|1114
|0-0
|NR
|8
|Washington
|1102
|0-0
|NR
|9
|Georgia Tech
|1034
|0-0
|NR
|10
|BYU
|1009
|0-0
|NR
|11
|Kentucky
|890
|0-0
|NR
|12
|UCLA
|791
|0-0
|NR
|13
|Purdue
|783
|0-0
|NR
|14
|Stanford
|755
|0-0
|NR
|15
|Florida
|733
|0-0
|NR
|16
|Baylor
|645
|0-0
|NR
|17
|Illinois
|504
|0-0
|NR
|18
|Creighton
|477
|0-0
|NR
|19
|Oregon
|392
|0-0
|NR
|20
|Penn State
|331
|0-0
|NR
|21
|Western Kentucky
|280
|0-0
|NR
|22
|Utah
|254
|0-0
|NR
|23
|Kansas
|219
|0-0
|NR
|24
|Southern California
|187
|0-0
|NR
|25
|San Diego
|154
|0-0
|NR