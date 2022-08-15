Nebraska volleyball team ranked #1 in preseason coaches' poll

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked #1 in the AVCA preseason poll that was released on Monday afternoon.

Behind the Huskers is Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville & Minnesota to round out the Top 5. Pitt is 6th, followed by Ohio State, Washington, Georgia Tech & BYU.

This year's Final Four will be held in Omaha December 15 & 17.

NU will host a Fan Day at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Devaney Center and then play its annual Red-White scrimmage that night starting at 6 p.m.

