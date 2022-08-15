Watch Now
Nebraska volleyball team ranked #1 in preseason coaches' poll

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked #1 in the AVCA preseason poll that was released on Monday afternoon.

Behind the Huskers is Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville & Minnesota to round out the Top 5. Pitt is 6th, followed by Ohio State, Washington, Georgia Tech & BYU.

This year's Final Four will be held in Omaha December 15 & 17.

NU will host a Fan Day at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Devaney Center and then play its annual Red-White scrimmage that night starting at 6 p.m.

1

Nebraska (24)15380-0NR
2Texas (27)15280-0NR
3Wisconsin (12)14390-0NR
4Louisville (1)13170-0NR
5Minnesota12510-0NR
6Pittsburgh12220-0NR
7Ohio State11140-0NR
8Washington11020-0NR
9Georgia Tech10340-0NR
10BYU10090-0NR
11Kentucky8900-0NR
12UCLA7910-0NR
13Purdue7830-0NR
14Stanford7550-0NR
15Florida7330-0NR
16Baylor6450-0NR
17Illinois5040-0NR
18Creighton4770-0NR
19Oregon3920-0NR
20Penn State3310-0NR
21Western Kentucky2800-0NR
22Utah2540-0NR
23Kansas2190-0NR
24Southern California1870-0NR
25San Diego1540-0NR
