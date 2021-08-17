Nebraska volleyball team ranked 5th in AVCA preseason poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked 5th in the AVCA preseason poll that was released on Monday.

The Huskers are one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the top 12.

"I think this is going to the be strongest volleyball season ever because so many seniors are returning," said 22nd year head coach John Cook. "I look across the board: really the one program that lost the most was Kentucky, who won the national championship. Otherwise, everybody is kind of returning everybody. We've tried to mentally prepare our team over the summer for the grind and the level of competition we're going to see."

With several key starters returning & the #1 ranked incoming recruiting class, NU players young & experienced believe they can compete for the national title in 2021.

"I think we've been preparing ourselves a lot this summer with that," said freshman Lindsay Krause. "Not only on the court but in the weight room and on the mental side of things with our sports psychologist, our strength coach. I think we're setting ourselves up very well for this season."

"This program is one of the top in the nation for a reason and those are our goals each year," said senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins. "So with all the new pieces and players we have I think that's a very real possibility."

The Huskers host the Red-White scrimmage Saturday at 6 p.m.

2021 AVCA PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Texas

2. Wisconsin

3. Kentucky

4. Washington

5. Nebraska

6. Florida

7. Minnesota

8. Purdue

9. Pittsburgh

10. Baylor

11. Ohio State

12. Penn State

13. Louisville

14. Oregon

15. BYU

16. Western Kentucky

17. UCLA

18. Washington State

19. Utah

20. San Diego

21. Stanford

22. Pepperdine

23. Rice

24. Georgia Tech

25. Notre Dame