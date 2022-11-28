Watch Now
Nebraska volleyball team to host Delaware State in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, Nebraska coach John Cook calls a play during the team's NCAA women's volleyball tournament semifinal against Kansas, in Omaha, Neb. The defending national champion Nebraska volleyball team has the same high expectations even though eight of its 15 players are newcomers. The second-ranked Cornhuskers have won two of the last three national titles and haven’t missed the final four since 2014. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 7:12 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 20:16:18-05

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team will host Delaware State on Thursday in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament.

If the Huskers win their first round match, they'll face the winner of Miami & Kansas on Friday.

If NU gets out of the first weekend, it'll likely head to Louisville for the Sweet 16. The Big Red could get Oregon in the regional semifinal & then the Cardinals in the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, Creighton will host 1st and 2nd round matches as well. The Jays will face Auburn on Friday in Omaha. If CU wins, it'll face the South Dakota/Houston winner on Saturday. If Creighton makes it out of the first weekend, it'll likely head to Stanford for the Sweet 16 to possibly face the Cardinal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
