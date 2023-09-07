Nebraska volleyball wins first ranked matchup of season against Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat 16th-ranked Creighton in four sets on Wednesday at the Devaney Center.

The Bluejays played without junior outside hitter Norah Sis, who was out with an abdominal injury.

The Huskers won the first set 25-9. A four-point run, which included three consecutive Creighton attacking errors, closed it out for Nebraska.

The Huskers also won the second set, 25-13.

Creighton came back in the third set, at one point pulling ahead 22-18 on a Kiara Reinhardt kill. The Jays handed Nebraska their first lost set of the season 25-23.

The Huskers won the fourth set 25-20.

Fans also set a new Devaney Center attendance record: 8,656.

Junior Merritt Beason led Nebraska with 17 kills, followed by junior Lindsay Krause with 12 hitting .478.

Freshman Destiny Ndam-Simpson paced the Jays with 13 kills, while sophomore Ava Martin tallied eight.

The Huskers play Long beach State on Friday, while the Jays play UNO that same day.