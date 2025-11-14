Nebraska volleyball's historic hitting percentage has championship potential

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three-fourths of the way through the season, Nebraska volleyball is on a roll.

They look good, they sound good, but just how good?

I dug into the numbers to find out.

When it comes to volleyball, hitting percentage matters — a lot. It's a measure of how potent your offense is.

The Huskers are the best in the country right now, hitting .348 (as of Nov. 13, 2025). That's in part thanks to setter Bergen Reilly, who's an All-American candidate.

"She's obviously one of the best setters in the country," junior outside hitter Harper Murray, a fellow All-American candidate, said."(Reilly) deserves all the recognition she's getting because she's put in that work. She's helping our team be super successful."

Plus the Huskers' ability to adapt to out-of-system sets has been crucial.

""I think we're doing a really good job of also finding really good ways to score and find more innovative ways to score than just a roll shot or a tip down the line," senior outside hitter Taylor Landfair said.

So do the Big Red's big guns mean they're destined for another Final Four?

I looked at the years Nebraska won the national championship. The highest hitting percentage was .314 in 1995, and then .312 in 2000. They hit .296 in 2006 and .274 in 2015.

When they won their last title in 2017, they hit .282.

The only national champions since then to hit close to what Nebraska is now were Kentucky in 2020 at .360 and Texas in 2022 at .340.

Does this mean Nebraska is poised to win the national championship this year?

We'll see!

The NCAA tournament begins in the first week of December.

