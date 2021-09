LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball player Lindsay Krause was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

The Omaha Skutt Catholic alum averaged 3.86 kills per set & hit .500 in the Huskers' two wins last week against Northwestern and Iowa.

Krause and the 12th ranked Huskers host Michigan Friday at 6 p.m. on BTN.