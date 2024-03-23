Nebraska women's basketball beats Texas A&M in first round of NCAA Tournament

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KMTV) — Nebraska women's basketball gave up a 17-point lead in the second half of its first round NCAA tournament matchup with Texas A&M, but hung on in the end for a 61-59 win.

Alexis Markowski and Logan Nissley led the Huskers with 16 points each, with Nissley going 4-for-6 from behind the arc.

The Huskers did not trail for the first 39:42 of the game before Aicha Coulibaly converted a three-point play to give the Aggies a 59-58 lead with about 18 seconds remaining.

Texas A&M fouled Nissley on the floor on the next play, who converted two free throws to put the Big Red back up 60-59 with 14 seconds left.

Jaz Shelley hit one of two free throws in the final seconds, and a last-chance shot by the Aggies missed, sealing the win for Nebraska.

The Huskers will face Oregon State in the round of 32.

