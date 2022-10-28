Nebraska women's basketball coach Williams excited to see Krull's Husker debut

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team will take the court Sunday against Washburn in an exhibition. It'll be Husker fans first chance to see Maddie Krull in the scarlet and cream.

The Millard South alum & South Dakota transfer will have three seasons of eligibility with the Big Red.

"Wearing that Husker uniform in front of fans for the first time and just how big of an honor that is for a Nebraska native like that to have Nebraska across her chest," said head coach Amy Williams. "Maddie somebody that's quickly earning the trust of every one of her teammates and coaches with just the effort she puts on the floor. We're going to make that determination of where's the best place for us to be able to have her."

Sunday's game starts at 1 p.m. on BTN+.