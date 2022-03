INDIANAPOLIS (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team hung on to beat #10 Michigan on Friday night at the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals in Indianapolis, 76-73.

The Huskers will face 2nd seed Iowa tomorrow at 5 p.m. on BTN in the tourney semifinals.

Four NU players scored in double figures with Allison Weidner & Sam Haiby both putting up 16.

The Big Red improved to 24-7 overall.