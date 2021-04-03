Nebraska women's basketball player Kate Cain to pursue pro career

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska women's basketball standout Kate Cain will not return to the Huskers for a 5th season & will instead pursue a pro career. Due to the pandemic, Cain along with all other NCAA Division I winter student-athletes could have returned for another season of eligibility in 2021-2022.

Cain set NU's career blocked shot record 352, which is 114 more than the previous school record. The 6-foot-5 center hopes to be selected in one of the three rounds of the April 15 WNBA Draft. If not, Cain plans on pursuing a pro career overseas.

"I am so thankful for all the opportunities I have had at Nebraska," Cain said. "The coaching staff, support staff and most of all my teammates, have been amazing and I will always be so appreciative of all of them. They have helped me grow so much as a player and a person over the past four years. I got to go head-to-head with some of the best players in the nation on a nightly basis in the Big Ten Conference and play in the NCAA Tournament. I got to play in front of the greatest fans in college sports at Pinnacle Bank Arena. I also earned my degree and got a year of graduate school as well. It has been an incredible experience. I am now looking forward to pursuing my dream of professional basketball. I know it will not be easy, and I know there are no guarantees, but I know I am willing to put in the work, and I have a great support system behind me both with my family and at Nebraska."

"We are so proud of Kate and all she has accomplished at Nebraska," head coach Amy Williams said. "We are excited to watch her pursue her dreams of professional basketball. She has our full support and we will be cheering for her success in the future."