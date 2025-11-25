Nebraska's Emmett Johnson not named a finalist for Doak Walker Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska's Emmett Johnson was not named one of the three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's best running back.

The finalists are Missouri's Ahmad Hardy, Kewan Lacy from Ole Miss & Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.

The winner will be announced Friday December 12th.

Johnson is the first Big Ten player to have 1,200 rushing yards and 40 receptions in a season since 2017.

The junior is second in the nation with 1,582 yards from scrimmage, with 1,234 rushing yards and 348 receiving yards. He is one of only three backs among Power Four schools with at least 1,400 yards from scrimmage. His average of 143.8 yards per game from scrimmage is second nationally.

The Minnesota native ranks first in the Big Ten and fourth nationally with 112.2 rushing yards per game.