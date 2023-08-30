Need a ride from Volleyball Day? Free shuttle options to get to and from Memorial stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Are you a Husker Volleyball fan looking for a ride? Well you’re in luck as there is a free bus service currently running from satellite lots within Lincoln.

There are 40 to 50 buses operating routes to and from Memorial Stadium for easy fan access.

The drop-off point is on R Street near the Lied Center.

Return trips will begin at 8:15 at the same pick-up point as the drop-off and will run until 11:30 p.m.

