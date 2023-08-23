Tips for Huskers fans heading to Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN (KMTV) — NU released the following info regarding the Huskers' Volleyball Day in Nebraska next Wednesday at Memorial Stadium:

With one week to go until the record-breaking Volleyball Day in Nebraska, fans can now access the official Volleyball Day in Nebraska Game Day Information page on Huskers.com for more details about the event, including a free shuttle service, ticket and parking information, an adidas pep rally at the Coliseum and more.

Parking lots on Aug. 30 will open at 1 p.m., and Memorial Stadium gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State in an exhibition at 4:30 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media. Nebraska will then host Omaha at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Approximately 15 minutes after the Nebraska-UNO match ends, country music star Scotty McCreery will take the stage to finish the night with a concert.

Big Red Volleyball Express Free Shuttle Service As part of the Nebraska Athletics parking plan, fans will have access to a free bus service from satellite lots within the city of Lincoln. There will be 40-50 buses running routes to and from Memorial Stadium. Lot pickup areas are listed below. Please look for Arrow Stage Line buses after you’ve parked. It is important that you read our updated Volleyball Day in Nebraska Game Day page [huskers.com] to understand what prohibited items exist so you can leave non-compliant items in your vehicle or at home. Please pay special attention to the Clear Bag Policy. Visit www.huskers.com/operations [huskers.com] to review important game day information.

Operating Times The Nebraska Athletics Big Red Volleyball Express public transportation begins at 4 p.m. with the last pregame trip at 6:30 p.m. Drop-off and pick-up will be on R St. near the Lied Center. Return trips will begin at 8:15 p.m. and run continuously until approximately 11:30 p.m.

Satellite Lots Northwest High School - 4901 W Holdrege St., Lincoln NE

https://go.unl.edu/bigredexpress_northwesthigh [go.unl.edu]

North Star High School – 5801 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE

https://go.unl.edu/bigredexpress_northstar [go.unl.edu]

Gateway Mall – 6100 O St., Lincoln, NE (largest capacity area)

https://go.unl.edu/bigredexpress_gateway [go.unl.edu]

SouthPointe Pavilions - 2910 Pine Lake Rd., Lincoln, NE

https://go.unl.edu/bigredexpress_southpointe [go.unl.edu]

Tickets As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience, we are excited to offer a convenient way for fans to access tickets for Volleyball Day in Nebraska directly on their smartphones. Tickets can be accessed via their Huskers ticket account on a web browser or through the Nebraska Huskers mobile app. To save time at the venue, fans are encouraged to save tickets and parking to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival on game day.

For fans who will be using paper tickets, they are encouraged to pick up their tickets in advance of Aug. 30 at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office to avoid long wait lines and the closure of Stadium Drive on game day. The Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. On Aug. 30, the ticket office will open and 9 a.m. and will remain open until the second set of the Nebraska-UNO match.

All tickets will be electronically scanned to verify authenticity. There will be no re-entry permitted for Volleyball Day in Nebraska. Once you enter and exit the stadium, you will not be allowed back in.

Parking Campus parking areas will shift to welcome fans for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30. East Campus parking lots will serve as overflow parking.

Campus parking areas will close at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in preparation for the event.

Fans can take advantage of the new advance event parking reservation app. This online reservation app is provided through ParkMobile and may be completed on a mobile device or a computer. For details on limited remaining Volleyball Day campus parking, check ParkMobile [unl.parkmobile.io].

If there is any remaining parking available on Volleyball Day, you may pay by credit/debit card only at the entrance of the lot. Parking permits cost $11.

Parking lots will open at 1 p.m. One vehicle per parking space. Each parking space must display a valid parking permit for that lot.

Parking Lots 5 and 9 have free shuttle cart service for persons with limited mobility to the northeast and east locations of Memorial Stadium.

For those who do not reserve a spot in advance, other parking options are Haymarket Park ($15) and the Pinnacle Bank Arena festival lot ($15). Those lots also open at 1 p.m.

Bag Policy

Each ticketed attendee will be allowed to enter with one clear plastic bag.

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (ziploc or similar).

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap are permitted (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”).

Clear Bag Policy [huskers.com]

Alcohol Policy Alcohol will be sold inside Memorial Stadium for the Volleyball Day in Nebraska event. Nebraska Athletics has partnered with Premier Catering to manage the sale of alcohol. Fans who choose to purchase alcohol will need to provide proper identification to verify legal drinking age and receive a wristband. Most domestic and craft beer options will be in 16oz cans for $9 each. There will be a two (2) drink limit per person, per transaction, throughout the stadium. Alcohol sales will close for the event approximately 30 minutes after the start of the Scotty McCreery concert.

Gate Entry Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium at the gate printed on their ticket; however, fans can enter Gates 4-14, 16, 18, 20 & 23 to access the East, North, and West stadiums.

Fans with tickets located in South Stadium must enter the gates on their ticket, either Gates 1, 2, or 24.

Fans with Field Level Tickets should enter through the gate printed on their ticket, Gates 3, 15, or 24.

Other gates are reserved for premium level tickets or specialty gate tickets only. Gates 1, 6, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 21 will close shortly after the Nebraska-UNO match begins. Use the next available open gate to gain access into the stadium.

Fans will be required to open outer garments for visual inspection upon entry. Fans are also encouraged to travel lightly to the game and leave unnecessary belongings at home or in your vehicle.

adidas Rally at the Coliseum

adidas is thrilled to bring volleyball and Husker fans back to the iconic Coliseum in honor of Volleyball Day in Nebraska. adidas is partnering with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to celebrate this record-breaking moment with Rally at the Coliseum, the official Volleyball Day in Nebraska pep rally at the Nebraska Coliseum on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Nebraska volleyball team is scheduled to make an appearance at the Coliseum around 12:30 p.m. for 20-30 minutes. Fans can get geared up at the adidas fan station, cheer with the band and spirit team, and be the first to get the official Volleyball Day in Nebraska gear. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Steps away from Memorial Stadium, the Nebraska Coliseum has been the home to many iconic victories, teams, and moments in Husker volleyball history. In that spirit, adidas would like to invite long-time Husker fans and new fans back to where it all began in order to celebrate this record-breaking moment in sport.

What Fans Can Expect