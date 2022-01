New College World Series schedule announced with start times & TV channels

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The new 2022 College World Series schedule has been released with game times and TV channels.

The games will now start on Friday June 17 with the best-of-three finals beginning on Saturday June 25.

OPENING CELEBRATION DAY Thursday June 16 ALL DAY

BRACKET PLAY

BRACKET 1

DAY DATE TIME (CT) CHANNEL

Game 1 Friday June 17 1:00 PM ESPN

Game 2 Friday June 17 6:00 PM ESPN

BRACKET 2

Game 3 Saturday June 18 1:00 PM ESPN

Game 4 Saturday June 18 6:00 PM ESPN2

BRACKET 1

Game 5 Sunday June 19 1:00 PM ESPN

Game 6 Sunday June 19 6:00 PM ESPN2

BRACKET 2

Game 7 Monday June 20 1:00 PM ESPN

Game 8 Monday June 20 6:00 PM ESPN

BRACKET 1

Game 9 Tuesday June 21 1:00 PM ESPN

BRACKET 2

Game 10 Tuesday June 21 6:00 PM ESPN

BRACKET 1

Game 11 Wednesday June 22 1:00 PM ESPN

BRACKET 2

Game 12 Wednesday June 22 6:00 PM ESPN

Bracket 1* Thursday June 23 TBD ESPN

Bracket 2* Thursday June 23 TBD ESPN2

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

MCWS Finals 1 Saturday June 25 6:00 PM ESPN

MCWS Finals 2 Sunday June 26 2:00 PM ESPN

MCWS Finals 3* Monday June 27 6:00 PM ESPN

*If Necessary

*All times are subject to change