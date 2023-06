LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football landed its 20th commit for the 2024 class on Tuesday.

Three-star wide receiver Quinn Clark of Bozeman, Montana announced he will be a Husker.

The six-foot-five Clark is the son of the late former NU running back Ken Clark.

"I always got a bracelet on that says 'Dad, this one's for you,'" said Quinn.

Clark is the #1 ranked player in Montana for the 2024 class.