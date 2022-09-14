New Nebraska football interim coach Joseph focused on leading Huskers forward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — New Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph says the Huskers have handled the coaching transition like champs so far.

"My message to the team was 'I know you are hurting,'" Joseph said. "Frost is like a brother to me. He gave me an opportunity to come here and coach at my alma mater, to coach at the University of Nebraska. I will always love and always appreciate him. I will always respect him. The kids will always love him, but I know they are hurting. At the end of the day that ball is going to kick off on Saturday so mentally we have to get them back and get them ready."

Joseph made his first media appearance on Tuesday since being given his new role on Sunday when Scott Frost was fired.

"My number one focus and the staff focus is the boys, the players that we make sure that they are OK," Joseph said. "This is about Nebraska football. It is bigger than me or than anyone else. I want you all to understand that. It is bigger than me or than anyone else. I want you to understand that. It's bigger than me, than anyone else. I want to thank the fans that continue to support us and that ride with us and stay with us through thick and thin. They have done that. A great opportunity for me and my family. We understand that. We are here to represent the University of Nebraska to the fullest."

The Huskers host 6th ranked Oklahoma on Saturday starting at 11 AM on Fox.