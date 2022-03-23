New Nebraska punter Buschini already impressing on & off the field for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — New Nebraska punter Buschini already impressing on & off the field for the Huskers. The married Montana transfer recently met a local dentist who wants to put him in a commercial that will help pay his wife's schooling.

"He just wants to set up a commercial," said Buschini following Tuesday's practice."'Kick away tooth decay with Nebraska punting' or something like that. Obviously, coming out here with the facilities and the facility being built and the stadium you could just tell there's ultimate support here and my wife and I've been super blessed with people reaching out to us."

NU's spring game is Saturday April 9 at 1 p.m.