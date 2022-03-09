Watch
New Nebraska quarterback Thompson talks to reporters for first time in Huskers' spring football

Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 13:25:59-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — New Nebraska quarterback Thompson spoke with a group of reporters for first time Wednesday since the Huskers kicked off spring football practice.

"The support & the fan base here I would say there's nothing that really compares to this," Thompson said.

Thompson transferred to NU from Texas in January. The Oklahoma City native threw for a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year for the Longhorns.

Thompson also described what it's like playing in new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple's offense.

"It's aggressive," said Thompson. "It's definitely a pass attack. I think it's very diverse. I think we do a good job of stretching the field vertically & horizontally and it's fast tempo and there's a lot of options. So I really like it. It's been so far and it's been easy to grasp."

Nebraska's annual Red-White spring game is set for April 9th starting at 1 p.m.

