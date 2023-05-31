Norah the Explorer: Creighton volleyball standout Sis racking up passport stamps

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton volleyball’s Norah Sis is killing it on the court both at home and abroad.

The junior outside hitter just won a gold medal with Team USA’s Under-21 squad at the Pan American Cup in Mexico for the second year in a row.

“I was more confident going in and kind of knew what to expect,” Sis said. “But I loved it. The girls are awesome, the coaches are awesome. It’s really nice to get to have a different set of eyes on you, kind of pointing out things that maybe my coaches that have been coaching me for a while don’t necessarily see.”

Sis notched 32 kills and a .415 hitting percentage in five matches, earning the Second Best Spiker award for the tournament.

“She was a dominant player for that team,” Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said, “and then obviously (to) win another gold medal is an experience that will last a lifetime (for her).”

Bernthal Booth said the only thing higher than Sis’ hops is her humility.

“She would still never say it, but I think she is realizing ‘Hey, I do have a future in volleyball after my four years at Creighton,” Bernthal Booth said. “I think these experiences have opened her eyes to ‘Hey, I want to work really hard to be the best that I can be.’”

Senior defensive specialist Ellie Bolton said Sis’ character both on and off the court is well above average.

“She’s the hardest working person in every gym that she goes into,” she said. “I’m really proud of her, and she’s just a better human than she is at volleyball.”

Even after excelling on the court in high school at Papio, Sis said she didn’t know how far volleyball could take her.

“I never expected to have this many awesome opportunities,” she said. “I’m really excited to travel with our team now. It’s a quick turnaround and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Sis said she got home late Monday night from Mexico, showed up to morning practice at Creighton on Tuesday and the Jays leave Wednesday morning for Europe, where they will compete in Italy & Slovenia.

Though she had fun with Team USA, she’s happy to be back with her college team.

“Everyone came up and gave me a big hug,” she said. “I missed them so much.”