NSAA rules Gretna must vacate 2021 Class A state football championship

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The NSAA voted unanimously on Thursday that Gretna High School must give up its 2021 Class A state football championship for competing with an ineligible player.

The Dragons have to give up their state title trophy but the players will be allowed to keep their medals. Gretna defeated Omaha Westside, 7-3, in the final but the championship will now be listed in the record books as 'vacated'.

The following is what 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger received from NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar:

"The NSAA Board held a hearing on whether Gretna Public Schools allowed an ineligible football player to play. The Board voted to uphold the Executive Director determination, with some clarification, which will be shared with Gretna Public Schools. The Board determined that Gretna failed to comply with its constitution and bylaws. The 2021 Class A football championship will be vacated, and there will be no Class A football champion listed for the 2021 football season."

Our content partners at the Omaha World-Herald are reporting the ineligible player issue has to do with the proper domicile paperwork not being on-file with the NSAA regarding the player's transfer from Papillion-La Vista South to Gretna.

