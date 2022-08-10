Offense struggles during Nebraska football practice inside Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The offense struggled during much of the Nebraska football team's practice inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Quarterback Casey Thompson and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple weren't shy stating that the defense won the day.

"We had a bad day today," Whipple said. "I think the guys were tired. They felt sorry for themselves. The defense did a nice job today. Had couple turnovers but I didn't like the way we responded. They (the offense) didn't like getting yelled at . They didn't come out with any juice and sometimes that happens. It's going to happen if you play 12 games and we've got to find a way."

"Quite honestly, we need more people to speak up on offense," said Thompson. "We've got me and Travis Vokolek and Turner Corcoran but we need more guys to speak up. I told everybody today just pick each other up and stay positive."

Corcoran did not practice on Wednesday but Whipple referred media to the medical staff as to why and how long the offensive lineman would be out.

Nebraska's next availability comes on Saturday when head coach Scott Frost is scheduled to speak.