OMA-DAWGS WIN IT ALL! Mississippi State wins College World Series for first ever national team title

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Mississippi State infielder Kellum Clark (11), center, celebrates a three-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 22:04:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mississippi State baseball beat Vanderbilt, 9-0, to win the 2021 College World Series for the school's first ever national championship in a team sport.

MSU starter Will Bednar went six innings without giving up a hit, while striking out four.

Vanderbilt didn't get its first hit until the bottom of the 8th with one out on a single by Carter Young.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings. MSU tacked on two more in the 5th knocking Vandy ace & 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player Kumar Rocker out of the game after going just 4.1 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out six.

Logan Tanner & Kellum Clark both belted home runs in the top of the 7th for Mississippi State.

There were three CWS attendance records this year: 361,711 for entire CWS, 72,266 for three-game champ series and 24,052 for game three.

