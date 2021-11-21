Watch
Sports

Actions

Omaha boxer Terence Crawford beats Shawn Porter in 10th round TKO to retain WBO welterweight title

items.[0].image.alt
Chase Stevens/AP
Terence Crawford poses for photographers after defeating Shawn Porter by TKO in a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
terence Crawford Boxing
Posted at 4:11 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 17:14:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KMTV) — Omaha boxer Terence Crawford beat Shawn Porter via 10th round TKO to retain the WBO welterweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Crawford improved his professional record to a perfect 38-0 with 29 wins by knockout.

The Omaha native announced after the bout he is leaving Top Rank Boxing.

"I'm pretty sure my decision is made already," Crawford said. "Bob [Arum] couldn't secure me the Spence fight when I was with him, so how is he going to secure me the Spence fight when I'm not with him? I'm moving forward with my career now."

Also after the fight, Porter announced his retirement from the sport.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.