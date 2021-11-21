Omaha boxer Terence Crawford beats Shawn Porter in 10th round TKO to retain WBO welterweight title

LAS VEGAS (KMTV) — Omaha boxer Terence Crawford beat Shawn Porter via 10th round TKO to retain the WBO welterweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Crawford improved his professional record to a perfect 38-0 with 29 wins by knockout.

These highlights speak for themselves.



Last night was something else #CrawfordPorter 🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZWfue2ayLT — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 21, 2021

The Omaha native announced after the bout he is leaving Top Rank Boxing.

"I'm pretty sure my decision is made already," Crawford said. "Bob [Arum] couldn't secure me the Spence fight when I was with him, so how is he going to secure me the Spence fight when I'm not with him? I'm moving forward with my career now."

Also after the fight, Porter announced his retirement from the sport.