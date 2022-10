HASTINGS, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Marian rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the 7th inning to win its 2nd ever state softball championship, 4-3, on Friday in Hastings.

Maddia Groff scored the game-winning run to help the Crusaders claim the Class A crown. Groff also picked up the win in the circle for Marian.

"We have grit," said Groff. "We knew that we had to have the attitude that we were going to win and I think we did that today. We didn't give up til the final out."