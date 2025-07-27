Omaha men's basketball adds four transfers; has high expectations for upcoming season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha men’s basketball is wrapping up summer workouts in the coming week.

The Mavericks are hoping to continue their success from last season when they won their first Summit League championship and earned their first NCAA tournament berth.

KMTV Sports caught up with them at an open practice.

Omaha added five newcomers to the squad, including four transfers.

Head coach Chris Crutchfield says they’re still working out who will play what position after losing their top two scorers from last season to the transfer portal.

He’s still looking to add two more games to the schedule, which has been a challenge, but Crutchfield is optimistic it will be finalized by the end of summer

WATCH THE STORY:

Omaha men's basketball adds four transfers; high expectations for upcoming season

This year’s Mavericks squad is already bringing the energy to practice.

“They’ve come in every single day and been excited about being here, and we talk about energy and enthusiasm every single day,” head coach Chris Crutchfield said.

With five newcomers on the team–four of them transfers–they’re still working a few things out.

“Some of it is just solidifying roles more than anything else because we lost two big pieces that had a major role for us.” Crutchfield said. “We’ll get that done in fall camp.”

Like junior guard Rob Matos, a Division II transfer, who’s already learned the expectations from the veterans.

“Whether you’re having high success one week, that doesn’t mean you’re gonna have high success the next week and that means you can take a week off,” he said. “So you’re always going to have to stay even-keeled.”

The team goal once again is being relevant.

“In our league, we want to be a team that people understand we’re gonna be the top two or three in the standings every single year,” Crutchfield said.

And of course finding two more games to finalize the schedule.

“A lot of conversations every single day and night,” Crutchfield said. “You know how it is this time of year. When people think you’re gonna be good, they’re a little leary.

“I keep telling people ‘we’re not very good, that was last year’s team. This year’s team is not very good.’ I’m just trying to get a game!” he said with a laugh.

Crutchfield hopes to finalize the schedule by the end of the summer.