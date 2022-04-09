Watch
Sports

Actions

Omaha native Balkovec wins managerial debut for Single-A affiliate of New York Yankees

Omaha native Rachel Balkovec won her managerial debut with the Yankees' Single-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, on Friday night.
Rachel Balkovec
Posted at 9:25 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 23:33:58-04

LAKELAND, Fl. (KMTV) — Omaha native Rachel Balkvoec won her managerial debut with the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Friday night beating Lakeland, 9-6.

The Skutt Catholic grad is the first female to ever be named manager of an affiliated baseball team. Earlier on Friday, the 34-year-old discussed the opportunity.

"I know that I’m capable of doing this," Balkovec said. "I know I’m the right person for it. I know that being a woman, I can get respect in any room that I walk into. So if I choose not to do that and I know I have the opportunity, then it’s disrespectful to other women who’ve come behind me and done that for me."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV This Morning

3 News Now This Morning