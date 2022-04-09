Omaha native Balkovec wins managerial debut for Single-A affiliate of New York Yankees

LAKELAND, Fl. (KMTV) — Omaha native Rachel Balkvoec won her managerial debut with the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Friday night beating Lakeland, 9-6.

The Skutt Catholic grad is the first female to ever be named manager of an affiliated baseball team. Earlier on Friday, the 34-year-old discussed the opportunity.

"I know that I’m capable of doing this," Balkovec said. "I know I’m the right person for it. I know that being a woman, I can get respect in any room that I walk into. So if I choose not to do that and I know I have the opportunity, then it’s disrespectful to other women who’ve come behind me and done that for me."

