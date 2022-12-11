OMAHA (AP) — Unbeaten world champion Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round to retain his WBO welterweight belt. Crawford, fighting for the first time in more than a year, had the sixth-ranked challenger wobbling with a flurry of blows before landing a right cross to the chin that put Avanesyan to the canvas 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the round. The pay-per-view bout was made after negotiations for an undisputed welterweight championship fight between Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. broke down in October.
Omaha native Crawford defeats Avanesyan to retain WBO welterweight title
