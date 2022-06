GLENS FALLS, NY (KMTV) — Omaha native Erin McCarthy won the U.S. Women's Open bowling championship on Tuesday night in Glens Falls, NY.

McCarthy defeated #1 seed Danielle McEwan, 212-172, in the title match.

It's the Millard North grad's first ever major title as she brings home a $60,000 prize. When asked after the match what she'd spend it on, the ICU nurse said she was planning on buying sneakers.