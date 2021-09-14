Omaha native Terence Crawford reportedly set to fight Shawn Porter November 20 in Las Vegas

OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford will reportedly fight Shawn Porter on November 20 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

The news was first reported by Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

Top Rank’s @CarlMoretti said the Crawford-Porter purse bid has been canceled. TR and PBC have come to a deal. Crawford and Porter will fight on Nov. 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Story to come on @YahooSports — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 14, 2021

The bout will will be on ESPN+ PPV according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

Sources: Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter have struck a deal for an ESPN+ PPV title fight Nov. 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, avoiding a purse bid that was set for noon ET. BIG-time fight. Not a straight co-promotion; Top Rank will lead. Crawford finally has his big fight — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 14, 2021

Crawford is currently 37-0 and the WBO welterweight champion. His last fight was November 14, 2020 when he defeated Kell Brook by 4th round TKO at the MGM Grand.

Porter is, by far, the biggest name Crawford will have faced in his career having piled up a record of 31-3-1. Porter's last bout came August 22, 2022 with a unanimous decision over Sebastian Formella. The year before that, Porter lost his WBC welterweight title to Errol Spence by split decision.