Omaha native Terence Crawford reportedly set to fight Shawn Porter November 20 in Las Vegas

Steve Marcus
<p>LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 23: WBO junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford waits for the start of his unification fight against WBC champion Viktor Postol of Ukraine at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crawford won the fight by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 14, 2021
OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford will reportedly fight Shawn Porter on November 20 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

The news was first reported by Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

The bout will will be on ESPN+ PPV according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

Crawford is currently 37-0 and the WBO welterweight champion. His last fight was November 14, 2020 when he defeated Kell Brook by 4th round TKO at the MGM Grand.

Porter is, by far, the biggest name Crawford will have faced in his career having piled up a record of 31-3-1. Porter's last bout came August 22, 2022 with a unanimous decision over Sebastian Formella. The year before that, Porter lost his WBC welterweight title to Errol Spence by split decision.

