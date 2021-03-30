Omaha native, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford reportedly in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao

OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha native and current WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is reportedly in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao on June 5 in Abu Dhabi.

The Athletic & ESPN have both reported that talks are ongoing for the potential pay-per-view bout.

Sources: Top Rank has informed ESPN and PPV distributor In Demand that it’s exploring a June 5 fight in Abu Dhabi between welterweight champ Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao. There’s no deal yet, but it’s contingent on the fight happening in Abu Dhabihttps://t.co/i8izJZGfR9 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 30, 2021

The 33-year-old Crawford is 37-0 and last fought in November 2020 beating Kell Brook in Las Vegas. Pacquiao, 42, is a 12-time world champion who beat Keith Thurman in his last fight back in July 2019 to win the WBA welterweight title.