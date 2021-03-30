Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Omaha native, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford reportedly in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Steve Marcus
<p>LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 09: Terence Crawford celebrates his ninth-round TKO victory over Jeff Horn in their WBO welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)</p>
Terence Crawford knocks out Jose Benavidez in the 12th round
Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 20:57:20-04

OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha native and current WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is reportedly in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao on June 5 in Abu Dhabi.

The Athletic & ESPN have both reported that talks are ongoing for the potential pay-per-view bout.

The 33-year-old Crawford is 37-0 and last fought in November 2020 beating Kell Brook in Las Vegas. Pacquiao, 42, is a 12-time world champion who beat Keith Thurman in his last fight back in July 2019 to win the WBA welterweight title.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning