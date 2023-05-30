Omaha pro-volleyball team announces head coach with more than 40 years experience

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha-based pro-volleyball team, owned by Danny White and Jason Derulo, announced its head coach on Tuesday.

Shelton Collier has been chosen to lead the team. He brings more than 40 years of coaching experience from the national, international and Olympic levels.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to coach in Omaha, the premier volleyball market in the country. It is especially exciting for our players to have a passionate fan base and unique resources that will allow our players to have an exceptional experience here,” said Collier.

Background

Here is what we know about Collier, according to a press release:

He is a 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee and has been one of the most successful coaches in collegiate volleyball.

He is also ranked seventh in career NCAA victories with 1,118 total wins and a career winning percentage of .790.



1988-2001 : Assistant Coach with the USA Women’s National Team and accompanied the team to the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul Korea.

: Assistant Coach with the USA Women’s National Team and accompanied the team to the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul Korea. 2002-2014: Served USA Volleyball as the Head Coach of the USA Youth National Team and USA Junior National Team, taking both squads to world championship events.

Served USA Volleyball as the Head Coach of the USA Youth National Team and USA Junior National Team, taking both squads to world championship events. Was the first international coach for Nebraska icon and MVP of the 2022 Olympics, Jordan Larson, on the Youth National Team in 2003.

Has had a lifelong passion for volleyball and was an All-American setter for Ohio State University.

“Volleyball fans know Nebraska is the place to be for women’s volleyball. Launching this new League is a key moment in athletic history and for volleyball fans throughout Nebraska, Iowa and the world. Having a top-notch coach lead our players will give us an additional advantage for our sensational pro volleyball team in Omaha,” said Jason Derulo, team co-owner and musician.

What does professional volleyball in Omaha mean for the sport, state?

