Omaha Roncalli boys' basketball beats Skutt for first state title in 26 years

Omaha Roncalli beats Skutt Catholic to claim its first boys' state basketball title in 26 years.
Posted at 10:39 PM, Mar 11, 2022
LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Omaha Roncalli boys' basketball team beat Skutt Catholic, 52-37, for its first state title in 26 years.
