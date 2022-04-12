Omaha Storm Chasers set for Tuesday's home opener

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha has been the home to the Royals' AAA team since 1969. Tuesday night brings another season of baseball home.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are set to celebrate opening day for the 11th time at Werner Park. First pitch Tuesday night is set for 6:35 p.m.

If you can't make it Tuesday, you have time to catch another game this week. Minor League Baseball is sticking with the six-game series format. Meaning they will play the Louisville Bats every day through Sunday this week.

There's a lot of excitement building up around the Royals’ organization as a whole, including all of the talent that will take the field for the Storm Chasers this season.

Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro believes the farm system top to bottom is even stronger than the core group that dominated the minor leagues and eventually went on to win a world series in Kansas City in 2015.

"There are prospects all over the field. With the Royals having the third-ranked farm system, Nick Pratto, and MJ Melendez - I can go on and on,” Cordaro said. “It's going to be exciting to see how the Storm Chasers are going to do this year and obviously in the next two to three years how the Royals are also going to compete."

The ballpark is still in beautiful shape despite it being 12 years old. However, they still made a few changes to enhance the fan experience.

"We've got new menu boards around the facility at the concession stands where you can see the games easier and read the menus easier. You're going to see some new facings to our concession stands, some new items,” Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. “We have primetime ice cream, a new hand-dipped ice cream. The Philly cart is back full-time, we only had it for about half the games last year and that was probably the most demanded food item."

There will also be new food items that will rotate in once a month and a new audio system.

Some great promos and events are coming up as well. The 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier is Friday, and the return of Star Wars Night, Cordaro's favorite night, is just around the corner.

Firework Fridays will also return, along with Bark in the Park on Sundays for all our canine friends.

For a full schedule and more information, click here.

