OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Supernovas are preparing to finish out the season under interim head coach Thomas Robson as they make a final push to the playoffs.

Robson has been an assistant with the team since their first season in 2024.

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Omaha Supernovas push for playoffs with interim head coach Thomas Robson

"Thomas, I think, is someone who just brings so much positive energy," Supernovas setter Sydney Hilley said. "It's hard not to have a smile on your face when he's around. He's always joking, but he definitely knows his stuff and so he has all of our respect as well. It's kind of a fun balance between fun and like the X's and O's."

Robson took over after the team let go of Luka Slabe. He was named head coach prior to this season.

"This team, I would say, feels very connected, and they have a lot of volleyball experience amongst them all," Robson said.

"Not trying to overdo it for them. I mean, they're out there. They've played against these players a lot. For us it's just kind of how can we guide you again, not kind of overdoing it, just letting them play free, and I think that's when they play at their best," Robson said.

The Supernovas host Grand Rapids on April 10 at 8 p.m.

Former Nebraska volleyball coach and current Supernovas General Manager John Cook will be honored during the match with the Mayoral Award of Excellence from the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

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