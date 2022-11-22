Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Omaha Westside wins Class A state football championship on Alvano field goal

Omaha Westside wins the Class A state football title over Gretna, 43-41.
Posted at 10:59 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 23:59:04-05

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Tristan Alvano kicked the game-winning 45 yard field goal as time expired as Omaha Westside captured the Class A state football championship on Monday night in Lincoln over Gretna, 43-41.

The title is the Warriors' 4th in program history and 2nd in the last three seasons.

Click on the video above to watch the highlights.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6