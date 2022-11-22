Omaha Westside wins Class A state football championship on Alvano field goal

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Tristan Alvano kicked the game-winning 45 yard field goal as time expired as Omaha Westside captured the Class A state football championship on Monday night in Lincoln over Gretna, 43-41.

🏆🏈TRISTAN FOR THE TITLE! Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano hits a 45 yd FG as time expires to give the Warriors their 4th state title in program history! @WHS_WarriorFB @AlvanoTristan #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/yoykhOmQdF — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) November 22, 2022

The title is the Warriors' 4th in program history and 2nd in the last three seasons.

Click on the video above to watch the highlights.