OMAHA (KMTV) — The Men's College World Series final is set.

Top-seeded Tennessee will face Texas A&M in the best-of-three series.

The Volunteers beat Florida State 7-2 Wednesday afternoon, maintaining a perfect 3-0 record for this tournament.

Texas A&M handled Florida Wednesday night 6-0 to move to 3-0 as well.

Game one will be Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

Game two will be Sunday at 1 p.m.

If needed, game three will be played Monday night at 6 p.m.