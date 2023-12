TAMPA (KMTV) — Top-seeded Nebraska volleyball swept Pittsburgh 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 in the first NCAA semifinal Thursday to secure a spot in the championship match on Sunday.

Harper Murray led the way with 13 kills, followed by Merritt Beason and Ally Batenhorst with eight each.

Bergen Reilly notched 31 assists and Bekka Allick tallied 10 of the team's 15 blocks.

Nebraska will play the winner of the second semifinal between Texas and Wisconsin on Sunday at 2 p.m.