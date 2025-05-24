ONE WIN AWAY! Nebraska softball wins game one of Super Regional at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (KMTV) — The Nebraska softball is now one win away from advancing to the Women's College World Series after beating Tennessee in game one of the Knoxville Super Regional on Friday, 5-2.

NU can clinch a series win Saturday 4 PM on ESPN.

Jordy Bahl pitched a complete game for NU giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out six including the final batter.

The Papio product also went 1-3 at the plate with two runs scored.

The Huskers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single up the middle from Olivia DiNardo scoring Bahl.

After Tennessee tied it at one in the 2nd inning, Nebraska got the lead right back on an RBI double from Samantha Bland that scored Bahl.