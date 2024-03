DETROIT (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team had its season come to an end late on Friday night after falling to Tennessee in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Detroit, 82-75.

CU finishes its season with a record of 25-10. The Vols (27-8) advance to face #1 seed Purdue on Sunday.

Tennessee scored ten points off of nine Creighton turnovers & went on a 18-0 early in the 2nd half.