Papillion family runs Nebraska Football Road Race in memory of daughter who fought brain cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football hosted its 13th annual Road Race to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research.

For one Papillon family, the cause hits close to home, and this year it came full circle.

The Gehring family has participated in nearly every Nebraska Football Road Race.

Their daughter, Emma, was diagnosed with brain cancer at seven months old and fought the disease for eight years before passing away in December 2020.

This year, Aiden Gehring won the 5K race, wearing a bracelet that says “Emma Strong.”

“It’s a great day, it’s lots of fun, and raising money for a very important cause,” Kathryn Gehring said.

She and her family know that firsthand.

“Emma was equal parts sweet and sassy,” Kathryn said. “You don’t go through what these kids go through and not have a little bit of that edge just to get through the hard days. But she was always happy and smiling.”

Emma died in December 2020, and since then her family has run to honor her memory.

“It’s nice to always come out here, run, compete,” Aiden Gehring said. “Reminds me of my sister a lot.”

“When she was little she’d come and be in her stroller, her legs would be kicking because she was just so excited to be here and be a part of it,” Kathryn said.

The Gehrings have always appreciated the sense of community that comes with this event

“For those that are entering a difficult time, you just want options and you want support, and that’s what we’re out here fighting for,” Brent Gehring, Emma’s dad, said.

“For this to be a continued event for us to support… it’s a no-brainer,” Nebraska football sophomore kicker Tristan Alvano said. “It’s something I hope is something we do for the rest of my time here and then also for years and years to come because it’s such a great cause.”

And this year was even more special for the Gehrings as Aiden won the 5K.

“This one’s deeper because every race I wear my “Emma Strong” wristband for my sister,” He said. “She’s always with me every race, but this race… means more. All of these kids fighting brain cancer that have won, that are still fighting, that are losing, it’s for all of them. That’s what I think about before every race. I say a prayer for all of them.”

The Nebraska Football Road Race has raised more than $300,000 in 13 years for pediatric brain cancer research.