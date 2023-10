OMAHA (KMTV) — The Papillion-La Vista softball team won its 17th state title in program history on Monday in Omaha as the Monarchs defeated Millard North, 10-3, to capture the Class A crown.

Avery Wolfe walloped a two-run homer in the top of the 5th to give the champs some separation for good.

