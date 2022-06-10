Papillion native Bahl helps Oklahoma softball to back to back national championships

OKLAHOMA CITY (KMTV) — Papillion, Nebraska native Jordy Bahl made her first start since May 5 and earned the win as Oklahoma repeated as national champions, 10-5, over Texas on Thursday night in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series.

Bahl went four innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out two. The National Freshman of the Year has been battling a stress fracture in her right throwing arm for the last month.

For the sixth time in program history, the Oklahoma Sooners are national champions!

The Sooners won their 6th national title in program history.