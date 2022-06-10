Watch
Papillion native Bahl helps Oklahoma softball to back to back national championships

Alonzo Adams/AP
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl (98) pitches in the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 22:41:33-04

OKLAHOMA CITY (KMTV) — Papillion, Nebraska native Jordy Bahl made her first start since May 5 and earned the win as Oklahoma repeated as national champions, 10-5, over Texas on Thursday night in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series.

Bahl went four innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out two. The National Freshman of the Year has been battling a stress fracture in her right throwing arm for the last month.

The Sooners won their 6th national title in program history.

