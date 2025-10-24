Parents reflect on Millard South's dominant season after 63-0 victory over Benson

Millard South capped off their dominant regular season Thursday night with a commanding 63-0 victory over Benson, showcasing the offensive power that has defined their championship-caliber campaign.

The Patriots have been unstoppable this season, winning games by an average of at least 60 points. Their explosive offense and stifling defense have made them a force to be reckoned with heading into the postseason.

As the team celebrated another decisive victory, football parents reflected on the remarkable season and looked ahead to what promises to be an exciting playoff run. The emotions were mixed, however, as the community prepares to say goodbye to more than 30 graduating seniors who have been instrumental in the program's success.

The senior class has left an indelible mark on Millard South football, and their leadership both on and off the field has been a driving force behind this historic season. As the Patriots prepare for the postseason, they'll look to carry the momentum from their perfect regular season into their championship pursuit.

