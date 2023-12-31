PERFECT ENDING: Gretna boys basketball honors fallen coach with buzzer-beater win

OMAHA (KMTV) — Gretna boys basketball coach Brad Feeken died Saturday at 48 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Despite their loss, the Dragons chose to play in their Metro Holiday Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Papillion-La Vista South.

Tied at 47 with the clock winding down, Gretna's Landon Pakorski hit a floater at the buzzer to give the Dragons a 49-47 win.

They move on to the semifinals next week, playing that game and the rest of the season, as they say, "for Feek."