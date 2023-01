SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) — The Platteview boys' basketball team hung on to beat Ashland-Greenwood in a battle of unbeatens on Tuesday, 60-52.

Connor Millikan scored a game-high 32 points for the Trojans and moved into the state's top ten on the all-time career scoring list.

Platteview improved to 11-0 on the season while the Bluejays fell to 10-1.

Watch the highlights by clicking on the video above.