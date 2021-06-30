Pollard denies interest in Nebraska athletic director job

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard says he is not interested in the open AD job at Nebraska.

Pollard said this on the Heartland College Sports podcast on Wednesday.

“Jamie Pollard is a Cyclone, and I’m going to continue to be a Cyclone," Pollard said in the interview.

Pollard also compared the Cyclones' program to the Huskers'.

“I'll take it as flattery and a huge compliment," Pollard said of being mentioned as a possible candidate. "There was a day 17 years ago that the thought that the Iowa State athletics director, that people in Nebraska would think that that's who they should go hire because...rightfully so, they didn't look at our two programs as being comparable. And I would argue right now that our program is ahead of their program.”