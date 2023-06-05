Pro Volleyball Federation signs first players to Omaha team including Bellevue native Gina Mancuso-Prososki

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Pro Volleyball team announced that two players, Sydney Hilley and Gina Mancuso-Prososki, signed on to the team Monday.

Hilley is a setter who led Wisconsin to a national championship while Mancuso-Prososki is an outsider hitter who was an All-American with the Nebraska Huskers.

Mancuso-Prososki is Bellevue native and Husker alumna with 10 years of professional play and coaching experience, according to a press release.

“I am absolutely thrilled to accept this position for the city and team of Omaha, my hometown,” said Mancuso-Prososki.

She also comes from an athletic family. Her father, Mike Mancuso, played quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. Her older sister, Dani Mancuso-Helu, also played volleyball for the Huskers and then became a professional player.

“Nebraska Pro Volleyball’s leadership made a wonderful decision designating Gina as Omaha’s first franchise player,” said Head Coach Collier. “Gina is coming off a strong season playing in the international professional league in Puerto Rico and will certainly add value to our Omaha team in many ways both on and off the court. She is the ideal player for this important position as a franchise player.”

Hilley was born and raised in Brooklyn Park, Minn., and was a setter for the University of Wisconsin, Class of 2021. She has been playing professionally since college graduation.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Pro Volleyball Federation team in Omaha,” said Hilley. “Nebraska fans are known for their immense passion and unwavering dedication to volleyball. Their support will undoubtedly be a tremendous source of motivation for me and the team. I can't wait to give my all and make them proud. Together, we will create something truly special in Omaha.”

The Pro Volleyball Federation is expected to launch its first season in early 2024. Six of the markets have been announced: Omaha, Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando, Grand Rapids and Columbus.

RELATED: Omaha pro-volleyball team announces head coach with more than 40 years experience

What does professional volleyball in Omaha mean for the sport, state?

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.