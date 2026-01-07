Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
QB COMMIT: Huskers land UNLV transfer Colandrea

Steve Conner/AP
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) signals for a receiver to go in to motion before the snap against Boise State in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — For the 2nd time in three days, the Nebraska football team landed a quarterback commit out of the transfer portal as the Huskers added former UNLV star Anthony Colandrea early Tuesday night.

Colandrea was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year after accounting for 33 total touchdowns with nine interceptions.

He also ranked 3rd nationally in total offense helping Dan Mullen's Rebels to ten wins this past season.

Colandrea played his first two seasons of college football at Virginia & he'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

