QB COMMIT: Huskers land UNLV transfer Colandrea

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — For the 2nd time in three days, the Nebraska football team landed a quarterback commit out of the transfer portal as the Huskers added former UNLV star Anthony Colandrea early Tuesday night.

Colandrea was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year after accounting for 33 total touchdowns with nine interceptions.

He also ranked 3rd nationally in total offense helping Dan Mullen's Rebels to ten wins this past season.

Colandrea played his first two seasons of college football at Virginia & he'll have one season of eligibility remaining.