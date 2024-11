OMAHA (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team handed #14 Creighton its first loss of the season on Friday night in Omaha, 74-63.

The Huskers have now beaten the Bluejays two out of the last three seasons.

Juwan Gary was one of five Huskers in double figures leading the way for NU with 16 points.

Meanwhile, Ryan Kalkbrenner was held without a field goal for the entire game & finished with just four points.