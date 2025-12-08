Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RED STATE! Nebraska men's basketball blows out Creighton

Michael Conroy/AP
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Husker handily beat Creighton, 71-50, on Sunday night in Lincoln.

NU extended its nation-leading winning streak to 13 straight as the Big Red improved to 9-0 this season.

Rienk Mast had a game-high 20 points including 3 of 5 from downtown. Sam Hoiberg scored 15 points for Nebraska.

The Huskers host Wisconsin on Wednesday starting at 8 PM on BTN.

CU, meanwhile, fell to 5-4 & will host Kansas State next Saturday at 2 PM on Fox.

